Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) play a couple of practice matches. In the first intra-squad practice match of the 2026 pre-season, the Purple Knights, captained by Ajinkya Rahane, defeated the Golden Knights, led by Rinku Singh, by 6 wickets on March 20, 2026, at Eden Gardens. Meanwhile, the players are now playing second intra-squad match. You can watch free live streaming of today's KKR intra squad match on YouTube. Price List of Each Official IPL 2026 Team Jersey.

KKR Intra Squad Match Free Live Streaming Online

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