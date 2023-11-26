Entertainment News | Rani Mukerji Opens Up About Dealing with Stage Fright, Stammering Problem at IFFI 2023

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 26 (ANI): Actor Rani Mukerji has made her place in the hearts of the audience with her beauty and acting skills. Known for her versatility, she has received numerous awards and accolades for her performances. The actor started her journey as a teenager and later gave some major hits like 'Ghulam' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'
During an interactive session at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa, she recalled her stage fright during her early years in the industry and dealing with the problem of stammering.
Also Read | Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar Left Tongue-tied When Orry Says 'World Cup Next Year Hai Na' (Watch Video).
Rani shared that in the earlier days mahurat used to be very important for film promotions, saying, "So, it wasn't a platform like this, but it was a mahurat being performed because there used to be a lot of mahurats performed and during mahurats, producers used to invite people from the film industry to announce the film. Nowadays there is social media to announce the film but in those days mahurats used to be very important to announce a film."
She recalled how nervous she was during the mahurat as she had to deliver a dialogue, saying, "I remember wearing this pink wedding attire with full dupatta, and I was 16 years old. It was meant to be this long dialogue, which I really mugged up. I took my talents as a good history student, and I just mugged up the dialogue, and I was really nervous."
Also Read | Kartik Purnima (Tripurari Purnima) 2023 Date in India: Know Customs, Tithi, Puja Vidhi, and Significance of Kartika Month's Full Moon Day