Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming comedy film 'Cirkus' unveiled the romantic track 'Sun Zara' on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline shared a glimpse of the video which he captioned, "#SunZara OUT NOW!! Link in Bio!!"

Sung by Papon and Shreya Ghoshal, the song is penned by Kumaar and features Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde.

Soon after the 'Race 2' actor shared the song, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"You BOTH ARE SO BEAUTIFUL," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Sunzara loved the song."

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Cirkus' is all set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022, and also stars Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav among several others.

Set in the 1960s, 'Cirkus' trailer revolves around Ranveer in a dual role, with both the twins unaware of each other's existence. Varun Sharma too plays a double role in this family entertainer.

'Cirkus 'marks Ranveer and Rohit's third collaboration after Simmba (2018) and Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, where Ranveer made a cameo appearance.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' along with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. (ANI)

