Shazam star Jack Dylan Grazer is the latest addition to the star cast of The Spiderwick Chronicles TV series adaptation in the works at Disney Plus. According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, Lyon Daniels as Jared Grace, Noah Cottrell as Simon Grace, Mychala Lee as Mallory Grace, Joy Bryant as Helen Grace, and Christian Slater as Mulgarath round out the cast, which also includes Grazer. Year Ender 2022: From Harry Styles-Olivia Wilde to Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson, 7 Popular Hollywood Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up This Year.

The television programme is based on Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black's book series of the same name. As per the official description quoted in a report by Variety, the series "follows the Grace family as they leave New York to move to Michigan into their ancestral home, The Spiderwick Estate. Twin brothers Jared and Simon and their sister Mallory and mom Helen discover that magical creatures like fairies, ogres, trolls, boggarts and more are all real and hiding among us." The Santa Clauses 2: Tim Allen’s Comedy Series is Coming Up With Yet Another Season at Disney+.

The actor is slated to reprise his role as Freddy Freeman in the planned sequel, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, which will be released in March 2023. Grazer is most recognised for his performances in movies like Shazam. In addition to Luca, he also voiced Alberto in the independent thriller Don't Tell A Soul and Pixar's Luca.

Additionally, he played the character of young Eddie in both of the most recent 'It' movies. The HBO series We Are Who We Are, created by Luca Guadagnino, is where Grazer made his name on television. (ANI)

