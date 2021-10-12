Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI): Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is all set for his big TV debut as the host of a unique visual-based quiz show, 'The Big Picture', that is slated to launch on October 16 on Colors.

The actor revealed that while growing up, he was mesmerised by on-screen titans like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, among others, who have all successfully hosted big TV shows and entertained the viewers.

The 'Lootera' actor said that he is humbled by the opportunity that he is getting to do the same.

"I'm thrilled to be hosting my first television show - The Big Picture! I'm enthused about entertaining the nation with a uniquely fresh format that the ace squad at Colors are extremely excited about. Iconic mainstream Hindi film heroes like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have all connected with and captivated the nation through their television shows. I've idolised them since childhood and closely followed their journey," Ranveer said.

Ranveer, who is a bonafide superstar of today's time, feels his debut on television will help him connect with a larger audience. As an entertainer and a showman, he is thrilled with this opportunity.

Ranveer said, "I always recognised the fact that they garnered an immense amount of love from people for their charismatic turns on the television screen. I have a great opportunity here with the Big Picture to connect with the youth of India as well as the entire Indian family audience."

He added, "I hope I can continue the grand legacy of the mainstream men of Hindi cinema on national television! I can't wait for people to watch The Big Picture!"

'The Big Picture' will test contestants' knowledge and visual memory. With the help of three lifelines, the contestants will be required to correctly answer twelve visual-based questions to walk away with the grand prize money.

Produced by Banijay Asia and ITV Studios Global Entertainment B.V, the show will also stream on Voot and Jio TV.

This is not the first time that viewers will see a Bollywood superstar hosting a TV show. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan (Kaun Banega Crorepati), Shah Rukh Khan (India Poochega - Sabse Shaana Kaun), Aamir Khan (Satyamev Jayate), Salman Khan (Bigg Boss) and more have proven to be some of the most famous celebrity hosts for TV shows.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ranveer is currently shooting for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

Ranveer will also feature in '83', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Cirkus'. (ANI)

