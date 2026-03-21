Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 21 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee joined thousands of people at Red Road in Kolkata to offer Namaz and celebrate Eid ul-Fitr on Saturday, marking the conclusion of a month of spiritual reflection.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhishek Banerjee said, "Those who pit Hindus and Muslims against each other and launch war on each other can try as much as they want, Bengal's brotherhood will remain intact," he said, stressing that divisive forces would not succeed in the state.

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He further highlighted Bengal's shared cultural traditions and festivals, calling for mutual respect and coexistence.

"I will join you in your festive celebrations, and you will join me in mine--this is Bengal's culture. There is Ram in Ramzan and Ali in Diwali. The moon which we look at to celebrate Eid is the same one that we look at to celebrate Karwa Chauth," Abhishek Banerjee added.

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He also condemned attempts to marginalise people or incite fear, stating, "Those who think that they will delete names, make people homeless and push them out of the country, that they pit brothers against each other, to them I would say that nobody would cower down."

Meanwhile, leaders from the Muslim Community, cutting across party lines, on Saturday offered namaz on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in the national capital and extended greetings to the nation, wishing peace and harmony for global welfare.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Adeeb, after offering prayers at the Parliament Street Mosque, told reporters, "This is an important day because for 30 days, we seek forgiveness from Allah for our sins and we pray. We celebrate after 30 days of prayers. Ramzan is a month when we cleanse our souls and give a message of love. This is a joyous day."

BJP national media in-charge Yaser Jilani, also offered prayers at Parliament Street Mosque, said that this is a joyous day.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad extended his greetings and said, "Greetings to everyone on the occasion of Eid. We pray to Allah that the war and bloodshed, especially in West Asia, where about 1 crore Indians work, which benefits the country, end and there be peace."

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered namaz at Imamia Hall Masjid on Panchkuian Road, joining citizens in prayers on the festive occasion.

At the end of Ramazan, Eid al-Fitr celebrates the breaking of the fast. Friends and families gather for festive meals and exchange gifts. Special gifts are also given to the poor. It is also believed that fasting during the month of Ramazan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. (ANI)

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