Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Putting on display a quirky artwork created by one of his fans, actor Ranveer Singh on Monday shared his caricature and asked his fans of their opinion in his unique style.

The 'Padmaavat' actor posted to Instagram an illustration that features Singh sporting Gucci overalls. In the picture, Singh is seen wearing a grey jacket and matching pants with the luxury brand logo on it. The main attraction of the artwork is huge strappy Gucci shoes which also caught the attention of the fans. Ranveer is seen casually posing as he sticks his hands inside the pocket and is seen donning a full-grown beard look. The artwork also showcases an Euro sign in the top left corner.

Also Read | Jayam Ravi Requests Fans to Refrain From Hosting Celebratory Gatherings In Honour Of His Birthday Amid the COVID-19 Situation (View Tweet).

Adding his unique 'Gully Boy' twist to the caption, the 'Gunday' actor asked fans, "Kya bol reli publicccc. " and gave credit to the artist: "Artwork by sumit_illustrate."

With the post hitting Instagram, celebrity followers including Meezan Jafferi and more than 4 lakh fans liked the post.

Also Read | Tujhse Hai Raabta Leading Lady Reem Shaikh Quits the Show, Here’s Why!.

Tv show host Manish Paul commented, "Ooyyeeee hooyyeeee mere cheetay!!! @ranveersingh."

Singh has been quite active on social media, has been posting pictures and videos to keep his fans updated on his activities.

Earlier, Ranveer Singh who had last year launched his music label 'IncInk' recently dropped a new track 'Shwapon' through which his label's homegrown rapper SlowCheeta and collaborated with Bengali folk singer Dipannita Acharya. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)