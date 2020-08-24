Given the current situation of COVID-19, South superstars have especially been asking their fans to keep away from major celebrations, especially such as actor's birthdays. Following suit with other celebs, actor Jayam Ravi also recently took to social media to request his fans to not indulge in big celebrations for his birthday. The actor celebrates his birthday on September 10 and looks like he wanted to give a pre-warning to his fans, asking them not to gather to celebrate the same. Bhoomi Teaser: Jayam Ravi Makes An Impression In Lakshman's Social Drama (Watch Video).

The actor posted a special note on Twitter, addressing his fans to not celebrate his birthday. Just when fans had started a countdown to the Bhoomi actor's birthday, he has now asked them to keep away from any non-virtual celebration. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "I feel humbled and blessed to see that there has been a countdown to my birthday over the last few weeks. It's your love and only your love that has made every year special for me. And this year, I wouldn't want it any other way, especially with the global pandemic we are facing. I sincerely request you to refrain from any celebrations or gatherings so we can keep ourselves and those around us safe. Instead, please show the love to those in need just as I would be doing this year. God bless and let's fight this pandemic together."Bhoomi: Jayam Ravi and Nidhhi Agerwal Look Stylish in the New Poster; Teaser to Release on March 9.

Check Out the Actor's Tweet Here:

On the work front, the Kollywood actor has some biggies in the pipeline that have been postponed due to the pandemic. The actor will be seen in Mani Ratnam's mega multistarrer Ponniyin Selvan costarring Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others. He also has another project with director Ahmed that stars Taapsee Pannu.

