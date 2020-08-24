Zee TV's TRP topping show Tujhse Hai Raabta, will soon see it's lead actress Reem Shaikh make an exit. The actress, who became a household name as Kalyani Malhar Rane, has decided to quit her show due to personal reasons and also because she wants to explore other acting options. Confirming the news to ETimes TV, Reem revealed that quitting the show was going to be very hard for her. Tujhse Hai Rabata Actress Reem Shaikh To Make Her Big Screen Debut With Malala Yousafzai's Biopic Gul Makai (Watch Trailer).

"Yes, I have decided to move on because of some personal reasons and also because I want to explore my options. It has been a successful two years with the Tujhse Hai Raabta team and it is with a very heavy heart that I have taken this decision and I hope my fans keep supporting me," the actress revealed. Tujhse Hai Raabta: Shehban Azim and Reem Shaikh Starrer To Take A 5 Year Leap (Deets Inside).

She continued, "I just felt that this is the right time for me to challenge myself as an artist and experiment. I am very passionate about my work and hope good work finds me again. Nonetheless, I have been blessed with the best cast and it was not an easy decision, for sure."

Tujhse Hai Raabta was recently in the news for its 5-year leap. Kalyani, who was presumed dead after being shot by Malhar, returned as a strong-headed IAS officer to fight for her family.

