New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan has been blessed with a baby boy.

On Saturday, Rashid took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans.

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"Alhamdulillah Welcome to the world my little prince Keep us in your prayer," he captioned the post, sharing a glimpse of the new born.

Rashid and his wife have named their son 'Azlan'.

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Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashid is currently busy playing for Gujarat Titans in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

In five innings for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL season so far, he has taken six wickets at an average of 25.66, with best figures of 3/17. GT is at the fourth spot in the points table, beating three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets on Friday.

GT will next play five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at Ahmedabad on April 20. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)