Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Rashmika Mandanna's birthday on Monday, actor Sidharth Malhotra penned a sweet wish on Instagram.

Sharing a picture with Rashmika, Sidharth wrote, "Happy birthday Rashmika. Wish all your missions this year are successful. Big hug and love."

Responding to his wish, Rashmika wrote, "Thank you Sidz."

Rashmika will soon be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in her first Hindi film titled 'Mission Majnu'.

Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, the espionage thriller set in the 1970s has Sidharth essaying the role of a RAW agent who led a covert operation on Pakistani soil. It will be out on June 10 this year. (ANI)

