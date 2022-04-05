Lily James doesn't need an introduction. She has been creating waves ever since she entered the industry and has given us several roles that are cherished by her fans. After studying acting at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, Lily James began her career in the British television series Just William in 2010. She rose to prominence with her role in the period drama series Downton Abbey, which she was a part of between 2012–2015. Her film breakthrough was the title role in Cinderella In 2015. Lily James’ Cutout Outfit Paired With a Blazer for Pam & Tommy's Premiere Event Is Sexy AF!

James went on to portray Countess Natasha Rostova in the television adaptation of War & Peace and Pamela Anderson in the biographical series Pam & Tommy, which will go down as one of the most iconic roles she has played till now. She has had starring roles in several films, including Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, Baby Driver, Darkest Hour, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, the musical Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Yesterday, Rebecca and The Dig.

It is natural for the star to be a person people notice. Being a star and being a part of such big films calls for the actress to make appearances now and then. Be it premieres of red carpet events, there is never a dull moment when Lily James is stepping out. While her regular dressing is always on point, we cannot move ahead without mentioning her stunning gowns. She loves to make heads turn and does it effortlessly.

Today as the actress turns 32, we decided to take a look at some of the best gowns that she has worn so far. Take A Look:

What A Stunner!

Lily wore a stunning black gown for a Bvlgari event. What made the look stand apart was the ruffle bottom. She paired the look with soft curls, black heels, subtle makeup and a stunning red diamond necklace and watch.

Gorgeous!

Who doesn't love some sequin, and this dress from one of Lily's outings is just simply magnificent. The rose-coloured dress fits perfectly on her curvy body and she definitely looked like a goddess.

Golden Goddess!

Lily arrived looking like a goddess for the premiere of her show Tom And Pammy. The beautiful gown had a unique neckpiece that made it stand apart. She tied her hair in a ponytail, kept her makeup dewy and served looks. Pam and Tommy Series Review: Sebastian Stan and Lily James Bring Heart to This Entertaining but Exploitive Show.

All That Glitters!

This shimmery dress was worn by the actress for an event. She went for a white slit dress with a statement Bvlgari neckpiece. She tied her hair in a bun and paired the look with off-wihte heels.

Tye-Die Gown

Lily started wearing tye-die when they had just reemerged as a fashion trend. Keeping the theme of her film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in mind, she wore a white and blue tye-dye dress. She paired it with silk lace heels and minimal makeup.

Lily James is stunner and there is no second doubt about that. Join us in wishing her a very happy birthday.

