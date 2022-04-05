Actor Jason Momoa will be seen starring in Apple's historical drama Chief of War. The series follows the story of the unification and colonisation of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view, Variety reported. The eight-episode project marks the first time Momoa, who is of Hawaiian descent, has written for television. Apple TV+ & Netflix Opt Out From the Bidding War on Will Smith Biopic – Reports.

He previously co-wrote, directed, and starred in the film Road to Paloma, which was released in 2014. Justin Chon is in negotiations to direct the first two episodes of Chief of War.

Chief of War will be the second Apple series led by Momoa. He currently stars in 'See', which is about a post-apocalyptic future in which nearly all remaining humans have lost their sense of sight.

