Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Bollywood star Raveena Tandon has joined the ranks of celebrities attending the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

On Monday, Raveena, along with her daughter and a couple of friends, was spotted seeking blessings of Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

Sharing her sacred experience, Raveena told ANI,"...This Kumbh has come after 144 years. So, my friends and I have come here from Mumbai. We have come not just for Ganga Snan but also to our 'home'. Swami ji's home is my home, my children's home..."

Raveena also shared that she will visit Kashi and celebrate Maha Shivratri there.

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif also met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings.

Speaking to ANI, Katrina expressed her gratitude and excitement about being part of the sacred event.

"I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy, beauty, and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here," she said.

Her mother-in-law accompanied Katrina. Her husband, Vicky Kaushal, was recently spotted taking a holy dip at Maha Kumbh.

According to reports from the Uttar Pradesh government's Information Department, nearly 630 million people had visited the holy site as of Sunday. (ANI)

