New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, sent a condolence letter to veteran actor Raveena Tandon, who lost her father, veteran filmmaker Ravi Tandon earlier this month.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Raveena shared a picture of the condolence letter sent to her by PM Modi, on her father's terahvin (a ceremony that marks the final day of mourning).

In the note sent by PM Modi, he praised the late filmmaker for his contribution to Indian cinema. He also mentioned that Ravi Tandon enriched Indian cinema with his creativity and skill and that his death is an irreparable loss for the art world.

PM Modi went on to add that Ravi's influence was visible in Raveena's career. "Your personality and success in films reflect his guidance and values he imparted to you," the note read.

Raveena thanked PM Modi for the letter and wrote, "Thank you for your kind words Sir @narendramodi Ji Truly said .. he leaves a legacy of versatile work."

With the note, Raveena also shared some old pictures of her father. "Today being Papa's tehravi" the 13 day, they say, this is the day when the soul finally leaves all attachments and rests in his heavenly abode. I thank all of you for the outpouring of love for him and support for us. A gentleman director. He was and is, truly loved," she wrote.

For the unversed, veteran filmmaker Ravi Tandon passed away on February 11. As per reports, the filmmaker died due to respiratory failure.

Ravi Tandon was a renowned filmmaker-producer and had helmed several films including 'Anhonee', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Majboor' and 'Zindagi' among others. (ANI)

