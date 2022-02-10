Washington [US], February 10 (ANI): The stellar cast of Zack Snyder's highly-anticipated 'Rebel Moon' just got bigger with the boarding of Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou and Bae Doona in key roles.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news that the Fisher, Hunnam, Hounsou and Doona have joined the ensemble of the epic sci-fi fantasy feature that Snyder is directing for Netflix.

The four new additions join Sofia Boutella who will headline the sci-fi fantasy feature.

Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi and Sky Yang have also signed on for parts in the feature, which is slated to begin shooting in April, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The story centres on a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Belisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighbouring planets to help them make a stand.

Sources told the outlet that Hounsou is playing a character named General Titus (status unknown), Doona is a nemesis who is proficient with a sword, while Fisher is a resistance fighter named Blood Axe.

Snyder co-wrote the script with 'Army of the Dead' co-screenwriter Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, who co-wrote 300, Snyder's adaptation of the Frank Miller comic. Snyder and Johnstad are receiving story-by credit.

The project reteams Fisher with Snyder, with whom he worked on 2017's 'Justice League' and Snyder's 2021 redo for HBO Max, playing DC hero Cyborg.

AS per the outlet, the film will have a rather long production shoot that is from April to November, and that is due to the project ambitiously being a two-part movie.

Snyder is also producing the project with his producing partner and wife, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller via the trio's The Stone Quarry production banner. Eric Newman of Grand Electric is also producing.

Executive producers are Bergen Swanson, Sarah Bowen of Grand Electric, Hatten and Johnstad. (ANI)

