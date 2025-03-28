Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): R|Elan Circular Design Challenge 2024 winner Ritwik Khanna of RKive City showcased its collection, Reclaim The City, at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI at the Jio World Convention Centre.

The collection perfectly reimagined forgotten forms and designs. It redefined the way to.look at future dressing style.

Here is a look at the collection.https://www.instagram.com/p/DHtcuS-yKug/?igsh=MXQ1NzNpZnZ4MGV2Zw%3D%3D

Speaking to ANI Hemant D Sharma President - Polyester, Reliance Industries Limited, talked about the collection and sustainable fashion.

He said, "..The whole concept was to provide a platform for the young professionals to showcase their innovations around sustainability.".

Since its inception in 2018, the R|Elan Circular Design Challenge (CDC) has become a leading platform for emerging talent in sustainable fashion to showcase their circular innovations globally.

He added, "It has now been seven years since we have been having the CDC event happening every year. We are happy that we have seen momentum being gained since 2018 and this has been a satisfying experience for us."

Presented by R|ELAN, the next-generation fabric brand of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), in collaboration with the United Nations in India, CDC is committed to promoting a greener and more sustainable future by fostering eco-conscious creativity that addresses the pressing issue of waste and the carbon footprint of the fashion industry.

"We have also seen the fashion industry and the UN teaming up to create something very meaningful for society...," shared Sharma while elaborating on sustainable fashion and how RIL is committed to it.

The Circular Design Challenge has been pivotal in driving India's fashion industry towards eco-consciousness and aims to provide a global platform for sustainable fashion and design talent to find scalable waste-reduction solutions.

For the past few years, the CDC has identified and supported exceptional innovators who integrate fashion with environmentally friendly advancements. (ANI)

