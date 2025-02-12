Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): Popular sitar player Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, the youngest and last disciple of the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar, has announced the dates and cities for his classical music tour, which will visit different parts of the country.

Titled 'Sitar For Mental Health', the 10-city tour presented and produced by Team Innovation, will be held in New Delhi, Mumbai, Indore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Chandigarh between April and May of 2025.

Also Read | 'VD 12' Titled 'Kingdom': Vijay Deverakonda's First Look and Teaser From Gowtam Tinnanuri's Action Drama Out; Telugu Movie To Hit Theatres on THIS Date!.

Check out the tour schedule here

New Delhi - Sunday, April 6, 2025

Also Read | Rozlyn Khan Files Defamation Case Against Ankita Lokhande for Defending Hina Khan's Breast Cancer Diagnosis, Actress Shares Update on Insta (View Post).

Mumbai - Sunday, April 13, 2025

Pune - Friday, April 18, 2025

Ahmedabad - Sunday, April 20, 2025

Bengaluru - Sunday, April 27, 2025

Jaipur - Friday, May 2, 2025

Hyderabad - Sunday, May 4, 2025

Indore - Friday, May 9, 2025

Chandigarh - Sunday, May 11, 2025

Kolkata - Sunday, May 18, 2025

Tickets will be available for pre-sale on the District app by Zomato starting February 14, at 4 PM for HSBC Credit Card holders. General ticket sales will begin on February 16, 2025, at 4 PM, with prices starting from Rs. 1499 onwards.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma "belongs to a world-renowned family of musical instrument makers", a business started by his grandfather in 1920, in Lahore of undivided India. He picked up the instrument at the age of 10.

In 2022, he was invited to perform his 'Sitar For Mental Health' set in the then US President Joe Biden's annual Diwali celebrations and even made it to the President's Instagram account. His admiration within the music industry has been significantly notable that he became the first sitarist of his generation to give a solo performance at the NGR Stadium in Houston Texas that attracted a live audience of 60,000+ people and 500+ million at-home live viewers. He also performed at Woodstock 50 Reunion (50 years of Woodstock Festival), paying tribute to the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)