Mumbai (Maharashtra), March 21 (ANI): Actor Riteish Deshmukh penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his brother Amit Deshmukh to mark his special day.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, Riteish went down his memory lane and shared a childhood picture of the siblings.

He captioned his post by writing a heartfelt note that read, "Being there for each other unconditionally is the foundation of Brotherhood. Happy Birthday Dearest Bhaiya!! #amitdeshmukh have a stupendous one. You will always be an inspiration. I love you!! #amitvilasraodeshmukh."

As soon as he shared the post, fans showered the brothers with love and blessings.

Amit Deshmukh is a Minister of Medical Education in Maharashtra and an elder brother of Riteish. They are the sons of former union minister Vilasrao Deshmukh.

On the work front, Riteish has started shooting for his upcoming film, 'Mister Mummy' alongside her wife and actor Genelia Deshmukh.

Apart from this, he will be seen in the movie 'Visfot' with actors Fardeen Khan and Krystle D'Souza. (ANI)

