Jessica Chastain is among the frontrunners to grab the Oscar trophy in the Best Actress category this time. The actress whose last release, The Eyes of Tammy Faye received worldwide recognition has helped the actress bag so many nominations this year. After bagging the SAG Award for the best actress, she's now eyeing to grab the Oscars but also has a few awards ceremonies to attend in between - the recent being the Producers Guild Awards (PAG) Awards 2022.

The PAG awards were held over the weekend in Los Angeles and Jessica Chastain was amongst the many attendees. The IT Chapter Two actress picked a stunning black off-shoulder gown by Miu Miu for this very occasion. It was a classic, feel-safe design, something that you cannot mess or go wrong with. Interestingly, the design was slightly different from what Miu Miu is ideally known for. And this was a delightful surprise definitely.

Jessica Chastain at PAG Awards 2022

Jessica Chastain (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jessica further styled her outfit by ditching any major jewellery and picking a pair of delicate red earrings instead. With a warm lip colour, blushed cheeks, well-defined brows and curled eyelashes, she completed her look further. Fashion Faceoff: Zendaya or Jessica Chastain, Who Nailed This Moschino Colour Block Dress Better?

Earlier, we had Spencer actress, Kristen Stwart making headlines for her look from the PAG Awards night. She wore an elegant, off-shoulder, corset midi dress by Brandon Maxwell and needless to say, looked like a million bucks. With so many awards ceremonies making noise already, we can't help but wonder the show these celebs will put together for the Oscars night. Here's looking forward to that.

