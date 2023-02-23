New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Comedy movie "About My Father", starring Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, will hit theatres in India on May 26.

The Laura Terruso-directed comedy, based on Maniscalco's life, will be released by Lionsgate and PVR Pictures. It also stars Kim Cattrall, Leslie Bibb, Anders Holm, Brett Dier, and David Rasche.

"About My Father" follows Sebastian (Maniscalco) and his father Salvo (De Niro) who spend the weekend with the wealthy and exceedingly eccentric family of his fiance.

The gathering soon develops into a culture clash, allowing the father-son duo to discover the true meaning of family.

"Keeping up the momentum, we bring movie-goers ‘About my Father' starring the legendary Robert De Niro and Sebastian Maniscalco who will bring their epic comic timing together on the big screen soon. The trailer and poster are testament to a laughter riot that's in store with this extraordinary family drama that releases in theatres on May 26th, 2023.

"Lionsgate aims to bring the best and the most premium content to Indian audiences, and we will continue to come with big announcements throughout the year," Rohit Jain, Managing Director, Emerging Markets Asia at Lionsgate, said in a statement.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO at PVR Pictures, said the company is taking conscious steps towards showcasing truly mood-elevating movies.

"'About My Father' is one such film that is sure to make our audiences hearty and happy. In fact, interestingly, Robert De Niro himself is extremely selective about the projects he chooses to associate with. So we are excited to see him raise the benchmark yet again with this film.

"Lionsgate has been ruling the roost in terms of their content and entertainment value. They take our audience base a notch higher with each instalment they release. With this movie, we are looking forward to cementing our association deeper and stronger," he added. PTI

