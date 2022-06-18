Washington [US], June 18 (ANI): Robert Smigel, the voice of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, along with six other workers of the 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert', was arrested on Thursday by the US Capitol Police, for recording a segment for the 'Late Show'

According to a spokesperson of the Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS), Smigel, along with his production team, was spotted at the Capitol to capture interviews for comedic elements to be put in the 'Late Show' when they were 'detained by Capitol Police', reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"On Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog was on-site at the Capitol with a production team to record interviews for a comedy segment on behalf of The Late Show" said the spokesperson.

"Their interviews at the Capitol were authorized and pre-arranged through Congressional aides of the members interviewed. After leaving the members' offices on their last interview of the day, the production team stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police." added the CBS spokesperson.

A statement was released by the US Capitol Police which read that Smigel and his team were confronted by the police on Thursday at around 8:30 in the evening after the Longworth House Office Building was closed for any visitors, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Smigel and his production crew were asked to leave the premises, 'earlier in the day'. According to the statement, they were wandering in the hallways 'unescorted' and did not even possess any 'Congressional ID'.

"Responding officers observed seven individuals, unescorted and without Congressional ID, in a sixth-floor hallway. The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day." read the official police statement.

In addition, Smigel and six of the other staff were charged with illegal entry at the Capitol, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The statement further mentions 'additional criminal charges' to be lodged against the seven members "after consultation with the U.S. Attorney." (ANI)

