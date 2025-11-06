Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): Indian star batter Rohit Sharma, known for his jolly, fun and pranky side as much as for his powerful sixes, posted a hilarious video on his social media, trying the 'shock pen' prank on his close friends and colleagues, with a former Indian and Mumbai stalwart, Dhawal Kulkarni, falling a victim to it, sending the 'Hitman' into peals of laughter.

Check out the video here

"Wait for it...," he captioned the post, adding a laughing emoji.

This video of Rohit pulling a prank on his close friends left netizens in splits.

Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, "Hahahah too good."

"Love this side of Rohit," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, after a recent successful outing against Australia, Rohit Sharma created history as he became the No. 1-ranked player in the ICC Men's ODI Batter Rankings for the first time in his career.

Rohit rose two spots and to the top on the back of his superb unbeaten century in the third and final ODI between India and Australia in Sydney, where he led his side to an emphatic nine-wicket triumph in style. (ANI)

