The much-awaited trailer of 120 Bahadur is finally here - and from the very first frame, it grips you with its scale, emotion, and visual grandeur. It’s not just a trailer but a cinematic experience that honours the indomitable spirit of India’s bravest soldiers. The seamless transitions, thunderous background score, and deeply stirring emotion make it a fitting prelude to one of the year’s most anticipated films. '120 Bahadur': The Full Music Album for Farhan Akhtar's War Drama Unveiled - Check Out the Beautiful Songs!

The trailer opens with the iconic voice of Amitabh Bachchan, whose deep, resonant narration sets the tone for an epic saga of courage, sacrifice, and timeless heroism. The visuals then unfold into a gripping tale of unity and defiance, showcasing the legendary Battle of Rezang La, where 120 Indian soldiers faced overwhelming odds with unmatched valour.

Watch the Trailer of '120 Bahadur':

The trailer has been met with overwhelming praise across social media. South superstar Yash, who launched the trailer, shared his admiration for the film, posting, “Honouring our brave, a legendary true story from our nation’s history. 120 Bahadur – trailer out now. Wishing @FarOutAkhtar, @RazyLivingTheBlues, @RiteshSid, @VishalRR and the team great success with this important film.”

In response, Farhan Akhtar expressed his gratitude, writing:

“Yash..!! Thank you so much 🫡❤️”

Farhan Akhtar's IG Story

The film also features Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, Devendra Ahirwar, Ashutosh Shukla, Brijesh Karanwal, Atul Singh, and senior actors Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan, forming an ensemble cast that adds depth and authenticity to this powerful war narrative. ‘120 Bahadur’: Amitabh Bachchan Lends His Voice to Trailer of Farhan Akhtar’s Film (Watch Video).

With its commanding visuals, emotional depth, and patriotic fervour, 120 Bahadur promises to be a cinematic spectacle that immortalises the courage of the 120 soldiers who stood their ground against 3,000 enemies in one of India’s most defining battles.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), 120 Bahadur releases in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

