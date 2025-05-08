Los Angeles [US], May 8 (ANI): M. Night Shyamalan's supernatural romantic thriller Remain has been scheduled to be released on October 23, 2026.

As per Deadline, Jake Gyllenhaal stars in an original story co-created by Shyamalan and global-bestselling novelist Nicholas Sparks. Phoebe Dynevor and Ashley Walters are also set to star.

Also Read | 'Demolished Pakistani Air Attack': Kangana Ranaut Praises PM Narendra Modi's S-400 Deal After 'Sudarshan Chakra' Intercepts Enemy Drone and Missile Assault.

Shyamalan and Sparks are independently writing a screenplay and a novel, respectively, based on the same original love story. Sparks' novel, also titled Remain, will hit store shelves on October 7, 2025.

Shyamalan and Ashwin Rajan are producing through Blinding Edge Pictures, alongside Marc Bienstock and Sparks' longtime producing partner Theresa Park. Sparks is executive producer. Shyamalan's Blinding Edge Pictures will produce the film.

Also Read | 'Sarkeet' Movie Review: Asif Ali and Orhan's Performances in Thamar's Emotional Drama on ADHD Impress Critics.

Remain is part of two major datings today from the Burbank, CA lot; the others being Evil Dead 2 and Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)