After delivering two back-to-back sleeper hits with Kishkindha Kaandam and Rekhachithram, Asif Ali returns to the big screen with Sarkeet. This emotional drama, set in the Middle East, explores the friendship between a jobless youth and a child with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder). Directed by Thamar KV (of 1001 Nunakal fame), the film stars child actor Orhan in a pivotal role, alongside Divya Prabha and Deepak Parambol. 1001 Nunakal Movie Review: A Well-Narrated Film With Good Performances From the Cast.

Sarkeet had released in theatres on May 8 to decent-to-positive reviews. Critics have praised the performances, particularly Asif Ali and Orhan, as well as Thamar KV’s restrained direction and sensitive handling of the central relationship and ADHD representation. However, some felt the emotional payoff in the finale fell slightly short.

Check Out What Critics are Saying About 'Sarkeet':

Lensmen Reviews say, "Even though there are no loud background score-dramatic moments happening in this film, there is never a dull moment in this survival drama kind of a story. With the premise of ADHD and Gulf life struggles being relatable, Thamar is able to pull you into that world quickly. But the movie had taken up the challenge of creating a major relationship between two strangers in a matter of hours, and you might leave the theater with a feeling that that track could have been a bit more effective."

Indian Express says, "Asif Ali, as always, delivers a brilliant performance as Ameer. From start to finish, his portrayal only strengthens. Here, he once again showcases his exceptional ability to handle emotional sequences with depth and sincerity, leaving a lasting impression on the audience. Orhan is impressive as Jeffron and he carefully navigates a role that could easily have tipped into overacting."

The Week says, "Asif's casting makes sense here in light of some of his recently much-lauded characters from across the emotional spectrum. And some 'logical' choices in the early portions make sense later. You get why Thamar had to show why a woman leaves the door key in a certain place. You get the possible origin of Amir's patience in a backstory he narrates about the nature of his relationship with his own father. You get why someone had to go to the beach."

Watch the Trailer of 'Sarkeet':

Sarkeet had released in theatres along with Manu Swaraj's campus comedy, Padakkalam, which stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sharafudheen and Sandeep Pradeep in lead roles. It would be also facing tough competition from Binto Stephen's family entertainer, Prince and Family, which has Dileep in the lead.

