Producer of the period action drama film "RRR", DVV Danayya on Wednesday expressed gratitude after his film won the Golden Globe Award for the song "Naatu Naatu". Speaking to ANI, Danayya said, "I am very proud to be the producer of the movie RRR. Thanks to SS Rajamouli for the movie. The whole unit worked very hard. More than 30 days of rehearsals were held. The song was shot in Ukraine. Thanks to PM Modi, AP CM Jagan, and Former CM Chandrababu Naidu for the tweets." Golden Globes 2023: From Priyanka Chopra to Allu Arjun, Celebs Congratulate Team RRR For Their Big Win.

"Naatu Naatu" won the award for Best Original Score at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. "Naatu Naatu" a dance number featuring stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan was pitted against Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from Where the Crawdads Sing, 'Ciao Papa' from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick, and 'Lift Me U' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, performed by Rihanna. Golden Globes 2023: Karan Johar Is Thrilled With RRR’s Naatu Naatu Win In The Best Original Song Category.

Naatu Naatu was shot in Ukraine over a period of 20 days. It took 43 retakes before the final cut of the song was approved. This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra. Meanwhile, RRR's director SS Rajamouli and the film's lead stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan marked their presence at the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony along with 'Naatu Naatu' composer MM Keeravaani.

