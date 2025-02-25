Washington [US], February 25 (ANI): Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, popularly known as the Russo brothers, got candid about shooting for the upcoming Marvel films 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars', due in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

"It's all in London, we're shooting them fairly back-to-back, it's a lot of work again, we may or may not survive, we'll see," said Joe Russo at the world premiere of Netflix's The Electric State, held in Los Angeles, reported Deadline.

Also Read | Aruna Irani Returns to Mumbai After Getting Injured in Bangkok, Veteran Actress Seen in Severe Pain As She's Spotted in a Wheelchair Holding Crutches (Watch Video).

"But we're very excited about it. We found a way into the story that we think is gonna be challenging for audiences, it's challenging for us to execute. And it's really exciting for us, it gets us out of bed to do it," added Joe.

When asked whether the movie would include the long-awaited tie-in of characters within the X-Men universe or Deadpool, "Who knows? I don't know. I don't know who we're gonna see. I still don't know," said Joe Russo.

Also Read | 'Publicity Stunt': Govinda's Manager Shuts Down Divorce Rumours Between Actor and His Wife Sunita Ahuja.

For his part, Anthony Russo said, "If you close your eyes and use your imagination, you can see anyone you want," he added. "Whoever tickles your fancy," according to Deadline.

The Electric State star Chris Pratt of Guardians of the Galaxy was also asked about a potential cameo, replying cheekily that he very much "knows" fans would be thrilled to see his return.

"Anybody in the Marvel bag could show up in this movie," shared Joe Russo, reported Deadline.

The much-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, directed by the Russo brothers, is currently scheduled for release on May 1, 2026. Robert Downey Jr. plays Doctor Doom in the movie.

As previously reported, 'Avengers: Doomsday' will feature multiple fan-favourite characters from the MCU, many of whom are original Avengers.

Additionally, Robert Downey Jr. will return to the franchise, albeit in a completely different role, playing the iconic Marvel villain, Dr. Doom.

The Russo Brothers, known for their work on Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Captain America: Civil War, will bring their signature storytelling style to Avengers: Doomsday.

The film is expected to feature an ensemble cast, including the new 'Fantastic Four' cast members -- Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach -- who will join the Avengers in this multi-universe adventure.

'Avengers: Doomsday' is slated for release on May 1, 2026, followed by 'Avengers: Secret Wars' in May 2027, promising an exciting future for the MCU as it continues to explore new dimensions and crossovers between characters and universes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)