Los Angeles [US], September 18 (ANI): Hollywood star Ryan Gosling is set to enter the Star Wars universe with the upcoming film 'Star Wars: Starfighter.'

Director Shawn Levy gave fans a surprise on Wednesday when he shared the first look at Gosling from the film's shoot. In the picture, Gosling is seen in costume along with co-star Flynn Gray, with the Mediterranean Sea in the background. Levy captioned it, "Somewhere in the Mediterranean Sea #Starfighter."

The movie will release on May 28, 2027, as announced earlier this year at the Star Wars Celebration event in Tokyo. The film will take place five years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), which was the last Star Wars movie to hit theatres.

Disney has not yet revealed the plot, but the film promises to be a stand-alone story with fresh characters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Gosling spoke about the project at the April fan event, saying, "The reality is that this script is just so good. It has such a great story with great and original characters," Gosling told the crowd at the April fan event. "It's filled with so much heart and adventure, and there just really is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn."

Along with Gosling and Flynn Gray, the cast includes Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams.

The script is written by Jonathan Tropper, with Shawn Levy and Kathleen Kennedy producing. Levy has been developing the project since 2022. His recent works include Disney's Deadpool & Wolverine and Netflix's The Adam Project. (ANI)

