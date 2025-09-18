Aryan Khan’s much-anticipated directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, premiered in Mumbai with glitz, glamour and star power. Streaming soon on Netflix, the show marks Aryan’s first step into filmmaking and the grand event drew some of the biggest names from the industry. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Bobby Deol Had 7-Hour Meeting With Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan for His New OTT Show.

Shah Rukh Khan and Family – Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Family Shine at the Premiere

The spotlight was first on Shah Rukh Khan and his family, who turned up in style to support Aryan. Shah Rukh, despite nursing a hand injury, stayed true to his all-black classic look, while Gauri Khan complemented him in an elegant black outfit. Aryan kept things understated in a leather jacket over a casual tee, exuding effortless cool. Suhana Khan stole the red carpet with a mustard-yellow slit gown and little AbRam brought his usual charm in a casual black jacket and sneakers, smiling widely for the cameras.

Samay Raina’s T-Shirt Draws Attention at Aryan Khan Premiere – Watch

Samay Raina’s T-Shirt Hints at Aryan Khan Cruise Case

But it was comedian Samay Raina who sparked a wave of chatter with his outfit choice. He wore a t-shirt that read, “Say No to Cruise,” a line many interpreted as a cheeky nod to Aryan Khan’s 2021 Cordelia Empress cruise case, when the star kid was detained during a Narcotics Control Bureau raid. The case had dominated national headlines before Aryan was cleared of all charges due to lack of evidence.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Shine at ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere

Bollywood Stars at Aryan Khan’s Debut Premiere

Among the Bollywood bigwigs present were Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Madhuri Dixit with husband Dr. Sriram Nene. Their presence highlighted the industry’s strong support for Aryan as he stepped into his new creative journey. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and More Shine at Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Series Launch (Watch Videos)

‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Cast and Big Cameos

The show itself, co-written by Aryan along with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, promises to deliver high drama, sharp storytelling, and a layered look at the industry. The cast includes Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, with exciting cameos by Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and even Shah Rukh Khan himself. With such a grand premiere and all eyes on Aryan’s storytelling skills, The Ba***ds of Bollywood has already become one of the most talked-about streaming debuts of the year.

