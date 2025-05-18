Washington [US], May 18 (ANI): Ryan Reynolds is working on a documentary about the life and career of Canadian comedy legend John Candy.

According to Deadline, Reynolds' Maximum Effort production company is producing the project, which was announced in 2022, in collaboration with Colin Hanks.

Also Read | 'Critics Aur Popular Dono Jeet Gaya': Kartik Aaryan Celebrates His Dual Wins at Zee Cine Awards 2025, Calls It Rare Moment in an Actor's Life (See Post).

Reynolds recently shared an update on the documentary, calling Candy a "beautiful man" and a "beautiful storyteller," as quoted by Deadline.

He expressed his admiration for Candy's generosity and kindness, and said, "He was so generous with people, and he was a good person when no one was watching. And I think that's really important," as quoted by Deadline.

Also Read | RGV Reviews Tom Cruise Film 'Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning', Says 'Indian Filmmakers Assume Audiences Are Dumb, Hollywood Filmmakers Treat Them As Intelligent'.

The documentary aims to showcase Candy's impact on comedy and his enduring legacy.

Reynolds and Hanks are working closely with Candy's family, including his children Christopher and Jennifer, who have expressed their enthusiasm for the project.

Jennifer Candy wrote, "Boom! So looking forward to working on this with them and our family. This project is in great hands."

Reynolds has previously paid tribute to Candy, sharing a reel of his most memorable onscreen moments on the 25th anniversary of his death.

"He was a treasure," Reynolds wrote, encouraging fans to explore Candy's filmography. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)