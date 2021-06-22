Washington [US], June 22 (ANI): A year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards to change its format to virtual with a pre-recorded hourlong special, the awards season staple honouring the best of film and TV will be returning to business as usual.

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place next year on February 27, 2022, reported Variety.

This was the date originally reserved for the 94th Academy Awards, but with the Oscars moving to March 27, the SAG Awards will now fill that date.

The show will return to a two-hour telecast and be simulcast live on both TNT and TBS at 8 pm ET, the award ceremony's organisers confirmed. This past year, a pre-taped, hour-long event took place on April 4 due to the health crisis.

As part of the date announcement, the SAG Awards also revealed key deadlines and dates for next year's show. For starters, submissions for nomination consideration will open on August 30, 2021, and close on November 5, 2021. The eligibility window of airdate or premiere is between March 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021.

"With the actor's permission, producers, studios/networks, agents, managers, or publicists may submit a performance for consideration in a category of the actor's choosing. Actors may also submit their own performances," notes the SAG Awards.

All submissions must be submitted online at sagawards.org/submissions. Nominations for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be announced on January 12, 2022.

Todd Milliner and Sean Hayes executive produced the past two ceremonies with Kathy Connell, this past year's show didn't have a host, a red carpet, or even a set.

Instead, the show included comedy bits mixed in with the SAG Awards' signature 'I Am An Actor' mini-speeches from performers, along with winner announcements in 13 categories and the 'In Memoriam'.

In 2021, the show was scheduled for January 24, before the pandemic forced a move to March 14. But when the Grammys shifted to that date, the SAG Awards moved again, to April 4.

Meanwhile, as the 2022 film awards calendar continues to form, the Golden Globes, as widely reported, will not take place next year, with the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards instead taking the day that would have likely been the Globes' date: January 9, 2022. (ANI)

