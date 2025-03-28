New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Get ready for a thrilling cinematic experience as Saif Ali Khan's highly anticipated film 'Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins' is set to premiere on Netflix on April 25, 2025.

The movie, directed by Siddharth Anand, promises to deliver high-octane action, suspense, and intrigue.

The makers of the film shared a new poster of the upcoming film on social media.

"The bigger the risk, the sweeter the steal. Aa raha hai the incredible- Jewel Thief. Watch Jewel Thief, out 25 April, only on Netflix," the caption read.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta, alongside Saif Ali Khan.

The teaser, released in February, offered a glimpse into the movie's plot, showcasing Saif and Jaideep's characters joining forces to steal the coveted African Red Sun diamond.

According to the official synopsis, "A Jewel thief is hired by a powerful crime lord to steal the world's most elusive diamond - The African Red Sun. His perfectly planned heist then takes a wild turn. Chaos, twists, and unexpected alliances unfold in this high-stakes race making it a deadly game of deception and betrayal."

Producers Siddharth and Mamta Anand expressed their excitement about the project, stating, "We at Marflix are thrilled to make our streaming debut with Netflix through The Jewel Thief... Partnering with Netflix allows us to share this thrilling journey with audiences across the globe, transcending borders and redefining how stories are experienced," in a press note. (ANI)

