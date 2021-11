Kareena and Saif posing with their sons (Image source: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated this year's Diwali away from the hustle-bustle of Mumbai city.

The two along with their sons rang in the celebrations at Saif's ancestral luxurious property -- Pataudi Palace in Haryana.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared an adorable family picture from their low-key Diwali celebrations.

In the image, Saif can be seen twinning with his firstborn Taimur while he holds him with all the love. Kareena can be seen cradling Jeh.

For the occasion, Kareena chose to wear a bright pink ethnic suit.

"The only one who can distract me from posing...Happy Diwali insta fam...love you all..#the men of my life," Kareena captioned the photo.

Kareena's sister and actor Karisma Kapoor was also present at their Diwali celebrations. She shared a picture, in which she can be seen posing with Kareena on a terrace.

Karisma also shared a Boomerang video of the sisters lighting firecrackers at the Pataudi Palace.

The Pataudi Palace holds an emotional place in Saif's heart since his father and legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan is buried over there. (ANI)

