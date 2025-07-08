Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Actor Saiyami Kher is a sports enthusiast. When she is not acting, you might see her participating in several endurance challenges.

On July 6, she completed her second Ironman 70.3 Triathlon in Jonkoping, Sweden. The Ironman 70.3, is one of the most grueling endurance challenges in the world, testing athletes across 1.9 km of open water swimming, 90 km of cycling, and a 21.1 km half marathon run all within a single day.

Also Read | Iron Maiden Anniversary: Royal Mint Releases Special Coin for English Heavy Metal Band on Its 50th Anniv; Sir Elton John and David Bowie Also Honoured.

Saiyami had earlier completed her first Ironman 70.3 in September 2024, marking her debut in the international endurance racing circuit.

Her second race in Sweden was the European championship and came with additional challenges including cold waters, relentless hills, strong headwinds.

Also Read | 'It Was All Worth It': Hrithik Roshan Feels Mixed Bag of Emotions As He Wraps 'War 2' Shoot After 149 Days of Action, Injuries and Dance.

On finishing the challenge, Sayami took to Instagram and wrote, "Finished my second Ironman 70.3. And my heart is full. Two races in ten months, while juggling a year filled with work, only reminds me of one simple truth: discipline always beats excuses. People often ask why I put myself through this kind of torture. The truth is, it's not about proving anything to the world. I've never thrived on external validation.

"Endurance sport is deeply personal. It's a race against my own self. Against my own doubts. My only goal this year was to be better than I was last year.A tougher course. Harsher conditions. And I finished 32 minutes faster. When I first arrived in Jonkoping, I was overwhelmed. The cold, choppy swim. The relentless bike hills. My periods kicking in.And then, a thunderstorm warning. Every part of me wanted to crawl back into the comforts of the soft hotel bed. Shardul and Taras were probably tired of me checking the weather every three minutes and complaining about how nervous I was. But something shifted on race morning. As I stood at the swim start, second-guessing everything, I turned around and saw visually challenged athlete with the most peaceful smile, eager to begin. That man, unknowingly, guided my mind through the rest of the race. It turned out to be the most stunning course, with punishing hills and headwinds but somehow, the race felt like a breeze. Maybe because something inside me had quieted.Maybe because I remembered why I started," she added.

She also shared pictures from the sports event. Have a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DL1tV7Ctvl3/?img_index=9

Meanwhile, on the acting front, she was recently seen in 'Special Ops 2'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)