Nadia (West Bengal) [India], January 9 (ANI): West Bengal Police on Friday said that attempts were being made by certain quarters to spread misinformation and create communal disharmony over an incident that took place in Santipur a few days ago.

The police clarified that the incident involved two local residents, Amit Dey and his brother Asit Dey, who were in an intoxicated condition and vandalised some clay idols of Goddess Saraswati. The idols had been made by a local sculptor, Palash Das.

In a post on X, West Bengal Police shared, "Mischievous efforts are being made from certain quarters to spread misinformation and communal disharmony about an incident a couple of days back in Santipur where one Amit Dey and his brother Asit Dey, both locals and in an intoxicated condition, vandalised some clay idols of Goddess Saraswati that were made by local sculptor Palash Das."

The police said a specific case has been registered in connection with the incident and assured that all-out efforts are underway to arrest the accused duo.

"A specific case has been registered, and all-out efforts are on to arrest the accused duo. Efforts to communalise this incident on social media will be sternly dealt with. Citizens are requested not to fall for rumours," the post read.

Police further warned that any attempts to communalise the incident on social media would be dealt with sternly and urged citizens not to fall prey to rumours and misinformation.

In another incident on December 28, West Bengal Police detained Golam Nabi Azad, son of Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) Chairman Humayun Kabir, for allegedly assaulting Humayun Kabir's Personal Security Officer (PSO), Jumma Khan.

SP Murshidabad said, "Today morning, JUP party chairman Humayun Kabir's PSO Jumma Khan came to Saktipur PS and submitted a complaint that Golam Nabi Azad @ Robin, son of Jan Unnayan Party Chief Humayun Kabir, has allegedly beaten him when he asked for leave to go home. The incident has happened in front of the general public at the ground-floor office of Humayun Kabir (Saktipur PS). On getting this complaint, police have gone to his house to enquire about the matter. After a preliminary enquiry, Golam Nabi Azad, son of JUP party chairman Humayun Kabir, was the principal accused in the case. Golam Nabi Azad has been detained by Saktipur PS. Further investigation is underway." (ANI)

