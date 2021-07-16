New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan extended the sweetest birthday wish to Katrina, as she turned a year older on Friday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman shared an adorable throwback picture with his 'Bharat' co-star in which she can be seen adjusting his face mic.

"Wish u an amazing birthday Katrina! Healthier wealthier wiser birthdays with lots of love n respect in your life. @katrinakaif," Salman captioned the post.

Soon after Salman shared the picture on his Instagram, fans poured in love in the comment section of the post.

Earlier, Katrina also had shared a gratitude post on her Instagram handle to express her love for all the wishes she received on her birthday. With a picture in which she can be seen enjoying in a pool, she wrote, "Birthday. thank u so much everyone for all the love always."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman and Katrina last shared the screen together in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'. The stars will soon collaborate for 'Tiger 3'.

Katrina will also star in the horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. (ANI)

