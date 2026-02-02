Istanbul [Turkey], February 2 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has officially opened the Sheikh Zayed Child Care Complex in Istanbul following its comprehensive renovation, reaffirming the UAE's enduring humanitarian approach inspired by the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The reopening was made possible due to the continued support and guidance of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the support of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The project was implemented under the supervision of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies.

The opening ceremony was attended by the wife of the President of the Republic of Turkiye Emine Erdogan, First Lady of Turkiye; Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State; Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, Minister of Family and Social Services of Turkiye; Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Director-General of Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; and Hasan Basri, Director-General of Child Services at the Turkish Ministry of Family and Social Services, along with senior officials from both countries.

The complex was rebuilt by the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, an affiliate of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, as part of the UAE's international humanitarian and development initiatives.

Al Shamsi affirmed that the UAE continues to advance the deeply rooted humanitarian legacy of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and to implement the vision of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which places people--wherever they may be--at the heart of development.

She emphasised that investing in children by providing safe, healthy, and nurturing environments is fundamental to building prosperous societies and empowering future leaders.

She also affirmed that Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, closely followed the completion of the project and placed great emphasis on the integration of all essential services within the complex. These services will provide children with an appropriate level of psychological, health, and educational care.

She further noted that Sheikha Fatima is keen to ensure the provision of a family-like environment characterised by love and harmony, which will support the development of children's personalities and prepare them to become responsible individuals in the service of the community.

The First Lady Emine Erdogan expressed her gratitude to the UAE and its distinguished partnership with the Republic of Turkiye, within a framework of cooperation, love, and friendship. She praised the efforts of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her dedication to the protection and care of children.

She also stated that "Sheikha Fatima is present with us today in her heart and emotions" at the inauguration of the Sheikh Zayed Childcare Complex after its rehabilitation.

Mahinur Goktas expressed her appreciation to the UAE for its leading global humanitarian and development role, noting that the redevelopment of the Sheikh Zayed Child Care Complex reflects the strength of Emirati-Turkish cooperation in social development and embodies a shared vision to enhance family and child services in line with international best practices.

Al Falahi expressed his pride in the completion of the vital project within a record timeframe, highlighting the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation's commitment to implementing humanitarian and development initiatives according to the highest professional standards, in alignment with the UAE's vision to support communities and empower families and children worldwide.

The redevelopment project included maintenance works for 12 children's buildings, a healthcare facility, and a central kitchen, as well as demolition and reconstruction works. A total of nine buildings were demolished, and 12 new buildings, a main entrance gate, and a healthcare building were constructed.

The total capacity of the complex now accommodates approximately 700 children, in addition to the rehabilitation of outdoor green spaces.

The Sheikh Zayed Child Care Complex was originally inaugurated in 1990 as a safe and nurturing environment for children in need of healthcare, educational, and social support. (ANI/WAM)

