Entertainment News | Salman Khan Grooves to Mashup of His Iconic Songs at Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Festivities

Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Superstar Salman Khan captivated the guests with his power-packed performance on his iconic songs at the pre-wedding gala night of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Agency News ANI| Mar 03, 2024 10:48 AM IST
Entertainment News | Salman Khan Grooves to Mashup of His Iconic Songs at Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Festivities
Salman Khan (Image Source: X, Reliance Industries)

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 3 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan captivated the guests with his power-packed performance on his iconic songs at the pre-wedding gala night of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Several videos and pictures from the Saturday gala night went viral on social media.

In the viral videos, Salman can be seen giving an electrifying performance.

From 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' to 'Tenu leke' from the movie 'Salaam-E-Ishq', Salman showed his hook steps and set the stage on fire.

Salman also performed with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir after years and treated fans with their electrifying and fun performance.

In a video shared by one of SRK's fan clubs on X, Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir were seen donning kurtas pyjama set for the event.

They did the iconic hook step of each other's famous songs.

The video showed Salman, Aamir, and SRK performing 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', the towel step from 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din' from 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' and 'Masti Ki Pathshala' from 'Rang De Basanti'.

In one of the videos, Salman was seen giving a hug to groom-to-be Anant Ambani.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

Besides SRK, Salman, and Aamir, several other Bollywood stars were spotted at the bash. These include Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt are also attending the mega event.

Famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar also arrived to attend the celebrations.

Earlier, Ambani's hosted a jungle-themed bash for the guests on Saturday.

Let's wait for Day 3, what's in store for us. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

