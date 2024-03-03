Shraddha Kapoor, a prominent name in the Indian film industry, has established herself as a formidable dancer in Bollywood, captivating audiences with her versatility and dedication. She possesses a natural grace and rhythm that translates seamlessly onto the screen, making her a captivating performer in every dance sequence. Her dedication and training are evident in her ability to execute complex dance moves with precision and confidence. ‘Shaadi Kar Lun?’ Shraddha Kapoor’s Witty Caption With a Series of Pics in Desi Attire Will Win Hearts.

From intricate Bollywood choreography to contemporary styles, she displays remarkable versatility. On the occasion of her birthday today, let’s list her top peppy songs that prove she’s a fantastic dancer and how. Happy Birthday, Shraddha Kapoor! Narrating a Poignant and Versatile Style Story, One Brilliant Ensemble at a Time!

Cham Cham

Shraddha’s dancing prowess shines brightly in the song "Cham Cham" from the movie Baaghi. This high-energy dance number showcases her stage presence and ability to express emotions through movement. Her infectious energy and vibrant personality are impossible to miss in this rainy number.

Illegal Weapon 2.0

Shraddha truly elevated her dance game in the movie Street Dancer 3D. Paired with the equally talented Varun Dhawan, the film featured numerous well-choreographed dance sequences, making it a treat for dance enthusiasts. However, it was the song "Illegal Weapon 2.0" that pushed her dancing abilities to a new level. Shraddha Kapoor Flaunts Wavy Bob Haircut in Sleeveless Pink Dress (See Pics).

Sun Saathiya

Despite being a slow and melodious song, "Sun Saathiya" from the movie ABCD 2 showcases Shraddha’s contemporary dance prowess with remarkable finesse. In this lyrical hip-hop number, the actress steals the show with her graceful and flexible movements.

Milegi Milegi

In contrast to her usual polished dance numbers, Shraddha truly lets loose in "Milegi Milegi" from Stree. This fun-loving number features her executing delightfully eccentric steps with infectious energy. The palpable joy and vibrancy of the dance sequence have cemented its place as a party playlist staple.

Show Me The Thumka

Shraddha’s electrifying performance in "Show Me The Thumka" from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar proves she is here to slay and stay. In the track, her thumkas take centre stage, leaving us stunned. Her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor in the song is simply magical. Definitely, this is Kapoor’s best dance song ever.

That’s it, guys! These are some of our favourite songs by Shraddha Kapoor, guaranteed to get you moving. Indeed, her expressions and fluid movements are her assets. Keep shining, girl!

