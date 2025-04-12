Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday afternoon.

As always, the actor made a stylish entry, wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and sunglasses.

In videos shared by paparazzi, 'Bhaijaan' was seen escorted by security personnel. The actor, who was accompanied by his personal bodyguard Shera, was surrounded by other security guards carrying guns. Salman smiled at the photographers as he made his way inside the airport.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman recently released Sikandar, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

Earlier, while speaking to ANI, Salman recalled how the project came to him and shared that it was Murugadoss who first narrated the script to producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who then reached out to him with it. "Actually, ye Murugadoss ki script thi aur Murugadoss ne Sajid Nadiadwala ko sunayi. Agle hi din Sajid ka mujhe phone aaya ki sun lena aur shayad tumhe pasand aaye," he added.

"Toh maine suna... maine bola, 'Isme pasand na aane wali kya cheez hai? Kab start karoge?' Toh is prakar se ye film bani hai," Salman said.

The actor also shared how his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, surprised everyone at home by deciding to attend the trailer launch event.

"The love and respect he has earned are still intact. When I was leaving home to attend the trailer launch, he told me he would join me too. Every member of our family looked at Dad and asked, 'What has happened to you?' When he arrived, he climbed more than 8-10 steps to sit behind. He wanted to see the reaction of the press," Salman said. (ANI)

