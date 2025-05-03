Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): Actor Sanjay Dutt took a trip down memory lane as he remembered his late mother, the legendary actress Nargis Dutt, on her death anniversary.

The actor, on Saturday, took to his Instagram account to share a post, paying tribute to his mother with a touching message and a few rare black-and-white family photos.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Film Fraternity Bid Adieu to Nirmal as She Is Laid to Rest in Mumbai.

The pictures showed some special moments from Sanjay Dutt's childhood with his parents, Nargis and Sunil Dutt.

In one of the photos, a young Sanjay is seen peeking into a cradle while his smiling parents look on. Another photo shows Nargis Dutt holding a book and smiling warmly, while the third captures a happy family moment with Sanjay as a toddler standing between his parents.

Also Read | 'Panchayat 4' Teaser Unveiled at WAVES 2025: Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta Web Series to Premiere on July 2 (Watch Video).

"You may not be here, but your love never left. Miss you everyday Maa," Sanjay wrote in the caption.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJL9nxdt4Nn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the early '80s, Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and she died on May 3, 1981.

Nargis and actor Sunil Dutt fell in love after a fire broke out on the sets of their 1957 film 'Mother India' and he reportedly rescued her. They were said to have come closer while recuperating from the injuries. The couple tied the knot on March 11, 1958.

Her best-known role was that of Radha in the Academy Award-nominated Mother India (1957), a performance that won her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. She would appear infrequently in films during the 1960s. Some of her films of this period include the drama Raat Aur Din (1967), for which she received the inaugural National Film Award for Best Actress.

Along with her husband, Nargis formed the Ajanta Arts Culture Troupe, which hired several leading actors and singers of the time and held stage shows in border areas.

The award for Best Feature Film on National Integration in the Annual Film Awards ceremony is called the Nargis Dutt Award in her honour.

In the early 1970s, Nargis became the first patron of The Spastic Society of India and her subsequent work with the organisation brought her recognition as a social worker and later a Rajya Sabha nomination in 1980. Nargis Dutt was the second actor, the first being Prithvi Raj Kapoor, to be nominated, and she was in Rajya Sabha for two years, 1980 and 1981. She was also awarded the Padma Shri in 1958. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)