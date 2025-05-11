Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI): Actor Sanjay Dutt took a trip down memory lane as he remembered his late mother, the legendary actress Nargis Dutt, on the occasion of Mother's Day.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared throwback pictures with his mother and wrote an emotional caption, mentioning how much he "miss" his late mother everyday.

"I miss you everyday and love you maa, happy Mother's Day," Sanjay wrote in the caption.

In the early '80s, Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and she died on May 3, 1981. Nargis and actor Sunil Dutt fell in love after a fire broke out on the sets of their 1957 film 'Mother India', and he reportedly rescued her. They were said to have come closer while she was recuperating from the injuries. The couple tied the knot on March 11, 1958.

Her best-known role was that of Radha in the Academy Award-nominated Mother India (1957), a performance that won her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. She would appear infrequently in films during the 1960s. Some of her films of this period include the drama Raat Aur Din (1967), for which she received the inaugural National Film Award for Best Actress.

Along with her husband, Nargis formed the Ajanta Arts Culture Troupe, which hired several leading actors and singers of the time and held stage shows in border areas. The award for Best Feature Film on National Integration in the Annual Film Awards ceremony is called the Nargis Dutt Award in her honour.

In the early 1970s, Nargis became the first patron of The Spastic Society of India and her subsequent work with the organisation brought her recognition as a social worker and later a Rajya Sabha nomination in 1980. Nargis Dutt was the second actor, the first being Prithvi Raj Kapoor, to be nominated, and she was in Rajya Sabha for two years, 1980 and 1981. She was also awarded the Padma Shri in 1958.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt has joined the cast of the highly-anticipated film Baaghi 4. In the first look poster of his character, the actor looked menacing as he sat on a gothic-style throne while holding a lifeless woman in a blood-stained gown. His fierce expression, paired with his bloodied white shirt and dishevelled hair, adds to the dark and intense vibe of the poster.

The poster also has a tagline, "Every Aashiq is a Villain". 'Baaghi 4' will be directed by Kannada filmmaker A Harsha, which marks his Bollywood debut. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner and is set to hit theatres on September 5, 2025. (ANI)

