Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): Ahead of the release of his film '36 Farmhouse', veteran actor Sanjay Mishra shared his experience working with his co-stars including Amol Parashar and Barkha Singh.

"I have worked with most of them (the costars) so I was a bit familiar with their pauses and reactions. The main thing was to work with new ones, Barkha and Amol, so I left myself upon them for reactions. It is really very amazing for me to act in this manner which resulted in a very different kind of chemistry," he said.

Directed by Ram Ramesh Sharma and produced by Subhash Ghai, the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Flora Saini, Madhuri Bhatia, and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles.

'36 Farmhouse' will be out on Zee5 On January 21. (ANI)

