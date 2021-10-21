Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI): Ahead of the release of actors Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani's 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar', the makers unveiled the official trailer of Netflix's film on Thursday.

In the trailer, Sanya and Abhimanyu play Meenakshi and Sundareshwar, a newly-wed couple who struggle with a long-distance marriage.

Also Read | Tahir Raj Bhasin Reveals He Loves To Work Non-Stop, Says 'It's a Blessing for an Artiste'.

Expressing her excitement about the film, Sanya said, "Returning to Netflix with Meenakshi Sundareshwar is like a homecoming for me after Pagglait and Ludo. Working with Abhimanyu under the direction of Vivek has been a great experience. I'm glad this film will be released on the digital platform to a global audience because the film offers something for everybody, and audiences all over the world will find the film appealing and will relate to it."

Abhimanyu, too, shared his excitement about the movie.

Also Read | Aamir Khan’s New Anti-Cracker Ad Stirs Controversy; BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde Writes to CEAT CEO Objecting to the TVC.

"I thoroughly enjoyed working with Sanya and Vivek on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, it has been a transformational experience for me. The film beautifully sets up a tale of love, marriage, the struggles that follow and everything in between. I hope everyone enjoys the film," he said.

Directed by Vivek Soni, 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' is scheduled to release on November 5. (ANI)

.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)