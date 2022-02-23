Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Actor Sanya Malhorta has been roped in to play the lead role in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'The Great Indian Kitchen'.

On Wednesday, Sanya took to Instagram and shared the news with her fans and followers.

"So happy and excited to be a part of #TheGreatIndianKitchenHindiRemake can't wait," she wrote.

Arati Kadav of 'Cargo' fame will helm the project, which is produced by Harman Baweja.

Alongside the announcement, Sanya dropped a picture posing with Harman and Arati.

The original film tells the story of a newlywed woman, who struggles to be the submissive wife that her husband and his family expect her to be. It stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles. (ANI)

