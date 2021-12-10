Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan, who is currently promoting her upcoming film 'Atrangi Re' in Delhi, took some time out of her busy schedule and sought divine blessings at Nizamuddin Dargah.

The 26-year-old actor took to her Instagram stories to share a few videos of herself where she could be see seen enjoying a special 'Jumma night' qawwali session at Delhi's Nizamuddin Dargah.

In the clips, Sara could be seen swinging in joy while listening to 'Kun Faya Kun' sung by the qawwali singers at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah.

In another story, Sara also shared a picture of herself seeking divine bliss at Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.

Sara has delighted the audience as Rinku in the trailer and her song 'Chaka Chak' from her upcoming film 'Atrangi Re', starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The Aanand L Rai directorial is set to release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

