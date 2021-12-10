Actors Seth Rogen and Elle Fanning are in negotiations to join the cast of "Chippendales", based on a real life story. "I, Tonya" director Craig Gillespie is on board to direct the movie, featuring "Lion" star Dev Patel. Patel, who was announced to headline the film in 2017, will play Steve Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who acquires the struggling LA club Destiny II and transforms it into a hotspot. Kumail Nanjiani to Play Chippendales Founder Somen 'Steve' Banerjee in Upcoming Hulu Series.

The club, which gave a platform to the then famous "Chippendales" theatre group, takes a hit when Banerjee's co-creator Paul Snider kills Banerjee's playboy bunny girlfriend Dorothy Stratten, sending the protagonist into a downward spiral of legal battles. If deals close, the project would mark a reunion for Rogen and Gillespie, who just wrapped production on the anticipated "Pam and Tommy" series for Hulu, reported Deadline. Seth Rogen Confirms He Doesn't Plan to Work With James Franco After Sexual Misconduct Allegations.

Fanning is in discussions to take on the role of Stratten, while Rogen is being considered for the part of Nick De Noia, the choreographer who came up with Chippendales routine. Lauren Blum and Rebecca Angelo are rewriting the script after Craig Williams and Isaac Adamson penned previous drafts."Chippendales" is backed by New Regency, Bold Films and Permut Productions.

