Los Angeles, Jan 2 (PTI) Singer-actor Sara Bareilles said she got engaged to longtime partner and actor Joe Tippett on New Year's Eve.

The "Girls5Eva" star took to Instagram on Sunday to make the announcement.

"Yes to marrying this man. It's an easy, earned, relaxed YES. @joetipps you are exactly who I want. The more I know you the more I know I love you…

"And you have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love. And now I love ME more because of you," she wrote alongside a photo of the two with Bareilles wearing a gold band on her left ring finger.

"What a gift you are. Let the games begin. Onward into absolutely everything with you," she added.

According to reports, Bareilles and the "Mare of Easttown" met while working on the 2015 Broadway musical adaptation of the Adrienne Shelly film "Waitress" (2007).

