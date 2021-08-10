Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI): After surprising the audience with his stellar performance on the hit show 'Scam 1992', actor Pratik Gandhi is all set to collaborate once again with filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

This time the duo is working on a film, which is touted as a family drama.

Hansal Mehta will co-produce the yet-to-be-titled project with Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaailesh R Singh.

Also, actor Khusali Kumar will be seen sharing screen space with Pratik in the film -- to be helmed by the director of 'Bose: Dead or Alive' fame Pulkit.

"This film comes to me from a personal space and is very close to me. It is the story of a dignified struggle of a common man to get his land back. The story defines and revolves around a normal middle-class family and it deals with the system, power, and the abused theory of law," Pulkit said in a statement.

According to producer Bhushan Kumar, "the story of the film is simple yet very real."

"This is the film that millions of people of our country will resonate with. I am glad Shaailesh, Hansal Mehta, and I are again collaborating on such an interesting subject," he added.

Khushali and Pratik have already started with their look tests and preparations in Mumbai and will start shooting for the film on August 18. (ANI)

